American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18-4.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.24. American Water Works also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.180-$4.280 EPS.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.25. The stock had a trading volume of 618,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,942. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.63. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.00.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

