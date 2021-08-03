America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth $242,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 33.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth $14,084,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRMT opened at $158.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.04. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.48 and a 12-month high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $279.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

