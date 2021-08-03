Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 36,451 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,451 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 764.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50.

