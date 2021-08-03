Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 61,088 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,088 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $8,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $666,462,000. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth $85,756,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,014,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,879 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NIO by 228.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $40,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO stock opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.78 and a beta of 2.54.

NIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BOCOM International initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.