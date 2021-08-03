Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 318.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 179,241 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 318.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 96.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after buying an additional 288,217 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 167.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 27,184 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth $1,851,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth $308,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLS opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

