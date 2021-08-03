Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $9.21 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.80.

Teleflex stock opened at $391.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.89.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.