Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Short Interest Down 14.2% in July

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,938,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after purchasing an additional 668,306 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 83.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,164,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,141,000 after buying an additional 527,958 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 67.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,477,000 after buying an additional 477,476 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 345,513 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.40. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

