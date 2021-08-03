AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.620-$4.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AMETEK also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.62-4.68 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.80. 17,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.33. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $93.13 and a 1 year high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.17.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,201. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

