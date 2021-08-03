Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.31. 98,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,575. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $139.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

