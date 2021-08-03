AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Holdings Decreased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian trimmed its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $101.11 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $102.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.61.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMN shares. Truist upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $712,668.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,474 shares in the company, valued at $132,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,830 shares of company stock worth $3,812,075. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

