AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,200 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the June 30th total of 689,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AMN traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.71. 652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,584. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.61.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $923,983.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,586.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,830 shares of company stock worth $3,812,075 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,321,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth approximately $39,805,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,380,000 after purchasing an additional 375,607 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,710,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,064,000 after acquiring an additional 175,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

