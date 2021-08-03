Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,171,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,217,000 after buying an additional 213,662 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 769,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 25,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,844 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $13,687,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 131,714 shares in the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on JMIA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $69.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.