Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.46. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.