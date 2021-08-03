Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 55,632 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,632 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,511,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,947,000 after buying an additional 1,073,077 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,046 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 42.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,856,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after purchasing an additional 554,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,887,000 after purchasing an additional 89,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 244.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.04.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

