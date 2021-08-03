Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,733 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter worth $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Cloudera in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,256,232.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,950.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

