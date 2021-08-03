Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 122,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $167.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $172.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

