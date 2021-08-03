Analysts Anticipate Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Choice Hotels International reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Choice Hotels International.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The business had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $1,678,840.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,314.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $442,346.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,064 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,983. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 555.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 137,745 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $1,950,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHH traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.34. 185,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.67. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $123.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Choice Hotels International (CHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.