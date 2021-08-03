Analysts Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.18) and the lowest is ($1.97). Cedar Fair posted earnings per share of ($2.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($1.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.83) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.71.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

