Analysts Expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will announce $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 844.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%.

EQNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.04, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $23.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

