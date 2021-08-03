Analysts Expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.96. Fortinet reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. Cowen upped their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.23.

Fortinet stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $286.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,208. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.36, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $288.54.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,201,000 after purchasing an additional 50,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,472 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

