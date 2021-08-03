Analysts Expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLMD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,761. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

