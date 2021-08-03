Analysts Expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will report $186.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.50 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $205.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $782.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $770.30 million to $799.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $906.73 million, with estimates ranging from $897.80 million to $919.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBCI traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,620. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.01. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.