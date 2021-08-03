Analysts Expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to Post $0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Harsco reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harsco.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

HSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of HSC stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,795. Harsco has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.52 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.92.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Harsco by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.