Analysts Expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Kornit Digital reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 833.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kornit Digital.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRNT. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.07. 2,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,813. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $134.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.84 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.32.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.