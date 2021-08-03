Analysts Expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.39). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market cap of $640.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 4.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.