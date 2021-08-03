Analysts Expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.50 Million

Analysts expect that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will report $126.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.00 million. Upwork posted sales of $96.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $485.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.80 million to $494.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $606.74 million, with estimates ranging from $576.40 million to $629.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,326. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -249.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.53. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,462,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,277,654.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,627. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork by 20.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Upwork by 485.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

