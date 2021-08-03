Analysts Offer Predictions for B2Gold Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 30th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities cut B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

BTG opened at $4.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,400,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 240.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 360.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

