Analysts Set ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target at $726.00

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $726.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get ASML alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ASML by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,233 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 759.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of ASML by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $769.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. ASML has a one year low of $343.25 and a one year high of $775.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $698.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.