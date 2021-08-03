Analysts Set Expectations for Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CBSH. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

CBSH stock opened at $69.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.17. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

