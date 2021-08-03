Analysts Set Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) PT at $65.00

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on KTB shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company.

Shares of KTB stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.50. The company had a trading volume of 495,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $2,206,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 21,130 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 36,023 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

