Analysts Set SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Target Price at $23.06

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of SLM by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of SLM by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of SLM by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SLM by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. SLM has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The business had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SLM will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

