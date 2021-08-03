Analysts Set Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price at $88.30

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 529,317 shares of company stock worth $29,544,196. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after acquiring an additional 331,758 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,922,000 after acquiring an additional 705,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,133,000 after acquiring an additional 172,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,771,000 after buying an additional 783,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after buying an additional 801,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.51. 19,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,128. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.64. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -75.57 and a beta of 2.01.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

