Analysts Set Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Target Price at $12.58

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZETA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zeta Global stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Zeta Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Zeta Global stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

