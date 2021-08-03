Analyzing Gores Holdings VI (NASDAQ:GHVI) and Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Gores Holdings VI (NASDAQ:GHVI) and Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Gores Holdings VI alerts:

31.3% of Gores Holdings VI shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Q2 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gores Holdings VI and Q2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings VI N/A N/A N/A Q2 -30.26% -5.25% -2.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gores Holdings VI and Q2’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings VI N/A N/A -$1.50 million N/A N/A Q2 $402.75 million 14.06 -$137.62 million ($0.87) -115.63

Gores Holdings VI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Q2.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gores Holdings VI and Q2, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Holdings VI 0 0 0 0 N/A Q2 0 3 8 0 2.73

Q2 has a consensus price target of $129.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.23%. Given Q2’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Q2 is more favorable than Gores Holdings VI.

Summary

Gores Holdings VI beats Q2 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gores Holdings VI Company Profile

Gores Holdings VI, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution. It also provides Q2 Business Solutions, a digital banking solutions to commercial end users; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Patrol, an event-driven validation product; Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform; and Q2 CardSwap that allows account holders receiving newly issued cards to automatically change their payment information. In addition, the company offers Q2 Gro, a digital account opening, and digital sales and marketing platform; Q2 Biller Direct, a bill payment solution; Centrix Dispute Tracking System, an electronic transaction dispute management solution; Centrix Payments I.Q. System, an ACH file monitoring and risk reporting solution; Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System, a fraud prevention tool; and Q2 Caliper Software Development Kit. Futher, it provides Q2 Contextual PFM, which allows end users to add external accounts and view them together with internal accounts on digital banking home page; Q2 Goals that enables end users to establish and save towards specific savings goals; Q2 Cloud Lending, a digital lending and leasing platform; PrecisionLender platform, a cloud-based, data-driven sales enablement, pricing, and portfolio management solution; and Q2 BaaS, a portfolio of open API financial services. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.