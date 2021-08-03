Analyzing New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) and William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN)

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) and William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and William Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Community Bancorp 34.32% 8.86% 0.99% William Penn Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and William Penn Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Community Bancorp $1.77 billion 3.10 $511.11 million $0.87 13.57 William Penn Bancorp $28.16 million 1.93 $3.78 million N/A N/A

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than William Penn Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for New York Community Bancorp and William Penn Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Community Bancorp 0 6 4 0 2.40 William Penn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $12.61, suggesting a potential upside of 6.76%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than William Penn Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.7% of New York Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of William Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of New York Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats William Penn Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and commercial and industrial loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; one-to-four family loans; and consumer loans. The company also offers annuities, life and long-term care insurance products, and mutual funds; cash management products; and online, mobile, and phone banking services. It primarily serves individuals, small and mid-size businesses, and professional associations through a network of 237 community bank branches and 340 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Westbury, New York.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others. The company was founded on April 15, 2008 and is headquartered in Bristol, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.