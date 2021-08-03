Anderson Hoagland & Co. Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 25.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 360,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after buying an additional 49,110 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 93,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.62. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.98.

