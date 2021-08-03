Angi Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Angi in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Angi in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,144.00 and a beta of 1.92. Angi has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $19.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Angi by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,453,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,897,000 after acquiring an additional 850,347 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Angi by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,285 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Angi by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,439,000 after acquiring an additional 798,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Angi by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,770,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 155,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Angi by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 558,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

