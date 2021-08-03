Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Up to $11.44

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.44, but opened at $11.99. Angi shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 6,649 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,144.00 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Angi by 292.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Angi in the 2nd quarter worth $2,385,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter worth $632,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

