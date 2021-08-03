Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 25.48%. Equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

