Anyswap Trading 16.2% Higher Over Last Week (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00004675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $33.41 million and $2.03 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00045646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00101077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00142148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,485.88 or 1.00382510 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.48 or 0.00848941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

