Apollo Global Management (APO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.13. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.61.

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $6,834,790.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 2,135 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,872,899 shares of company stock valued at $109,664,187 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

