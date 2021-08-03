Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,488 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.9% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.