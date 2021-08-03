AQR Capital Management LLC Has $869,000 Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,739 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Quotient Technology worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 47,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

QUOT opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.06. Quotient Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $994.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

QUOT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $128,867.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,614,933 shares in the company, valued at $36,800,017.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,751 shares of company stock valued at $582,447. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.