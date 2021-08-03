AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 54.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $328.30 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $336.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $313.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,432. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.56.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.