AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,091 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 199.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAGE shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.88. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.