AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 804 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3,040.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 88.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

CLW opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $481.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.87.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.