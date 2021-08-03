Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

NASDAQ AQMS traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,422. The stock has a market cap of $148.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.57. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $8.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Aqua Metals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQMS. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,434.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,320,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,776 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,126.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 716,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 12,241.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 618,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 69.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 484,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 433.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 236,003 shares in the last quarter. 21.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

