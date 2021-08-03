ARAW (ARAW) Market Capitalization Tops $23,820.21

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One ARAW coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ARAW has a market capitalization of $23,820.21 and $1,352.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00060125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.00806393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00094909 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00040841 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

