ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Set at C$14.00 by Raymond James

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) has been assigned a C$14.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.69.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE ARX traded down C$0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.10. 3,420,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,290. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.59 billion and a PE ratio of 17.10. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$5.66 and a one year high of C$10.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$518.60 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.1163518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.