ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Issues Earnings Results

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.25. 543,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,774. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ArcBest has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $93.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

In other ArcBest news, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $637,625.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

